My Hero Academia Confirms Disappointing Runtime for Anime Finale

My Hero Academia is going to be making its comeback with one final episode serving as the anime’s real finale in just a few more days, and an unfortunate update has confirmed that it’s going to be disappointing fans with how long it’s going to be. My Hero Academia wrapped up the TV anime’s eighth and final season of the series last year, and ended the fight against All For One once and for all. But while the final episode offered a brief look at Deku’s future, the anime is returning for one final episode to really end the story.

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My Hero Academia is coming back this May for a new episode of the anime serving as an ultimate epilogue for Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. Focusing on the time skip set eight years after the war and following Deku and the other Class 1-A heroes in their adult lives, this new episode is unfortunately only going to be the length of a regular episode. Despite the special circumstances, the official social media account for My Hero Academia have confirmed that it’s going to fit right into the usual 30 minute time slot.

My Hero Academia Finale Is Just a Regular Episode

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia’s social media account reveals that following the episode’s broadcast at 5:30PM JST, it’s going to be available for streaming on other platforms in the region starting after it ends at 6:00PM. This confirms that the finale is only going to be 23 minutes long (plus commercial time for its broadcast), and won’t be an extended episode despite the fact it’s coming out this long after the final season wrapped last year. But this also makes a ton of sense for what it’s going to be covering.

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 is titled “More,” and is adapting the chapter of the same name from the final volume of the manga series. Chapter 431 did not debut in Shonen Jump magazine, but instead was a special epilogue chapter that Kohei Horikoshi crafted after to give the full story a much more complete conclusion. This chapter explores more of the eight year time skip only briefly seen in the anime’s original finale, and shows off more of what Deku and Ochaco’s adult lives are like after everything that happened to them in school.

How to Watch My Hero Academia’s Real Finale

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be making its debut on May 2nd in Japan, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll along with its premiere. It has yet to be announced whether or not the new episode will be getting an English dub release as of the time of this writing, but it’s highly likely considering that it’s going to be wrapping up the ten year long story for the anime overall. Especially with how excited fans are to see the finale.

That look into Deku’s future was the best part of My Hero Academia‘s grand finale as it revealed that Class 1-A helped him bring him back to the hero world, but unfortunately there were still some elements about Deku’s life that felt lacking with the original finale. There’s a hope that this extra episode will be what helps finally let fans say goodbye to the Shonen Jump mega hit properly.

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