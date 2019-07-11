Froppy Leaps Into The Real World With This Sleek My Hero Academia Cosplay

Bitten by a radioactive toad, Tsuyu has labeled herself as Froppy, the frog Avenger. Just kidding on the origin of this popular female character from My Hero Academia, as her powers were gained entirely from her quirk that she received, much like everyone else, simply from her genetic makeup. While her abilities may seem similar to Spider-Man’s in that she is given the strength, speed, and agility of a frog rather than a spider, she is her own character and has proven quite the asset for her friends in UA Academy.

Reddit User SwimsuitSuccubus posted her cosplay that brings the amphibian-themed character to life:

Froppy has been a part of most of the major conflicts that took place in My Hero Academia, saving Midoriya from the League of Villains in the first season of the series for example. When the class was ambushed by the younger generation of the League of Villains in the third season, Froppy teamed up with Uravity to fight the blood loving villainess in the form of Toga Himiko.

This female frog-life hero is so popular that even when she was featured in a filler episode, fans took it in stride and enjoyed this one-off adventure of Froppy attempting to fight off some water-bound villains during her internship. With the series returning this fall for its fourth season, fans are feeling some heavy anticipation for the return of the students from UA Academy.

With the next MHA film revealed as Heroes Rising, which will be releasing this winter, one has to wonder if Froppy will also have a heavy hand in the events that take place here. Regardless, its clear that Froppy’s popularity will continue rising as the series moves forward.

What do you think of this My Hero Academia cosplay that brings Froppy into the real world? What do you expect to see from this amphibian hero in the fourth season of the anime that drops this fall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Froppy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.