Funimation Announces My Hero Academia Season 4 SimulDub Release

My Hero Academia fans, are you feeling ready? If you have been on the fence about the anime’s PLUS ULTRA reputation, you better begin your destined binge soon. It will not be long before the show is back on TV with its fourth season, and Funimation just made a big announcement about the new release.

Earlier today, Funimation made it clear My Hero Academia season four will be SimulDub as it has done with previous seasons.

“Funimation will stream day and date with the Japanese broadcast when it starts on October 12 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland and Australia, and on Hulu. FunimationNow will also stream SimulDub™ episodes of the top-rated anime series,” the company confirmed in a new statement.

According to Funimation, it will stream My Hero Academia both subtitled and dubbed. The subtitled version will go live the same day as episodes do in Japan, but the dubbed episodes may take longer. In the past, the Simuldub episodes have started going live the day of with Japan, but latter episodes in the season were put on a delayed schedule.

Of course, fans are excited to hear this news, and they are glad to know Funimation will go live with episodes on October 12 with Japan. Now, fans are setting their sights on the anime’s English actors to keep up with the dubbing process. Recently, ComicBook.com got to speak with the dubbed voice of Izuku Midoriya, and Justin Briner said the stakes of season four have never been higher for the hero-in-training.

“The stakes have never been higher than what they’re going to be this season. So, especially on the heels of all the developments in the last season, it’s going to be really, really interesting to see how these characters come together for this conflict that is erupting,” the actor said.

“The show’s growing up with Deku, so it’s exploring tones that are maybe a bit more grown up.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.