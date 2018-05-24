‘My Hero Academia’ Gets New Funko Pop Anime Figures

Popular Studio Bones’ anime series My Hero Academia just got a new round of Funko Pop figures, and we think fans will be pleased with the new additions (especially the fact that Todoroki, and Eraserhead are among them). Below you’ll find the complete list of new My Hero Academia Funko Pop figures along with links where they can be pre-ordered for a September release.

• My Hero Academia All Might Weakened Pop! Vinyl Figure #371

• My Hero Academia Todoroki Pop! Vinyl Figure #372

• My Hero Academia Deku Training Pop! Vinyl Figure #373

• My Hero Academia Tsuyu Pop! Vinyl Figure #374

• My Hero Academia Shota Aizawa Pop! Vinyl Figure #375

Look for the Shota Aizawa in hero costume exclusive at Hot Topic in August.

The complete lineup of My Hero Academia Funko Pop figures can be found here. Previous releases in the series include Deku, All Might, Katsuki, Ochaco, and Tenya. At the time of writing, those figures are listed as “temporarily out of stock” but they can still be backordered.

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia started as a manga created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The series was adapted into a very popular anime series produced by Studio Bones in 2016. The anime is currently airing its third season.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.