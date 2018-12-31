‘My Hero Academia’ Bringing 2 Exclusive Funko Pops To Gamestop

My Hero Academia has plenty of merchandise to its name, but anime fans are always game for more. So, it looks like the series is ready to team up with GameStop to treat fans to some highly anticipated collectibles.

Recently, fans noticed a new piece of My Hero Academia merchandise popped up online at GameStop. The store put the piece up for pre-order on its website, and the new box promises to gift fans with two exclusive Funko figures.

So, if you have a thing for Small Might, then you are going to need this Mystery Box ASAP.

As you can see above, the Funko Mystery Box is focused on all things My Hero Academia. GameStop has the exclusive piece up for pre-order now, and it will set fans back about $30 USD. The set will be shipped out on February 2, 2019 — and Funko Pop lovers will want the box for its special figures of Izuku Midoriya and Enji Todoroki.

The Funko box comes loaded with two exclusive Pops. The first is of baby Izuku as the green-haired hero is shown in all his toddling glory. Dressed in his iconic All Might onesie, Baby Izuku looks as adorable as ever with this figure, and the piece is joined by a fiery one of Endeavor. The surly Pro Hero gets his own Pop with this box, and it sees the older man engulfed in flames as he crosses his burly arms.

These two items are not the only ones included in the Funko box. The piece will come with a special Katsuki Bakugo keychain, an All Might pen, and a Shoto Todoroki enamel pin.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

