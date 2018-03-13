‘My Hero Academia’: Here’s What Future Deku’s Pro-Hero Costume Could Look Like

One of the most enthralling aspects of My Hero Academia is watching its central character Izuku Midoriya grow over the course of the series into a hero worthy of the power he’s inherited from All Might.

The series has seen Midoriya improve in increments, adding a new bit of armor to his “Deku” hero costume with each new rise in power. One fan has taken this idea one step further and imagined

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist TheStumbler702 uploaded a work that imagines the future Deku with a build like All Might, but with an armor look all of his own. Some fans are split on the look as the face of justice should reveal his face, but others are noticing how his armored look reflects his growth in the series (with an upgrade to his gauntlets currently being teased in the manga). But it’s going to be a while before Izuku looks like this in the series.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, you can also look into the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc.

Along with the manga and season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!