Crunchyroll’s Best Fantasy Anime of 2026 Leaves Fans Waiting After a Heartbreaking Cliffhanger

The Spring 2026 season is coming to an end, and with it, many of the anime currently airing are reaching their conclusions. Unfortunately, one of the first to end is what may be the best fantasy anime of the year, which has been airing on Crunchyroll. That is hardly an overstatement, as 2026 started strong with entries such as Sentenced to Be a Hero and even saw the return of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for its second season. However, Witch Hat Atelier, which aired throughout the Spring season, elevates itself above them in terms of fantasy and magical storytelling, delivering an unparalleled experience that has already positioned it as the best new anime series of the year.

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Witch Hat Atelier achieves this through several compelling elements, most notably its unique approach to magic. While many fantasy anime present magic as a mysterious force, Witch Hat Atelier treats it as something scientific and logical while still preserving its sense of wonder and majesty. This is further complemented by fluid, crisp animation that has produced some of the most visually stunning episodes of the year. The anime’s finale aired on Monday, June 22, and while fans hoped it would conclude its current arc, the season instead ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving the story in a chaotic state. To make matters worse, a second season has yet to be officially confirmed.

Crunchyroll’s Best Magical Fantasy Anime Ends With a Major Cliffhanger and No Season 2 Confirmation

Image via Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier kicked off its new arc in Episode 12, with Agott and Richeh taking the second test to officially become witches. In classic shonen fashion, the exam is interrupted by a villain, adding chaos and excitement to the arc. However, with such a significant storyline beginning, many expected the season to complete the narrative before coming to an end. Instead, the final two episodes only served to set the arc in motion, placing its key characters at the center of the conflict before ending with Qifrey ready to demonstrate his magical prowess as tensions escalate.

It is a heartbreaking cliffhanger that hardly feels like a finale and instead feels like the beginning of something much larger. To make matters worse, the anime has not officially confirmed a second season. If this had been the end of a first cour, as many modern anime have adopted by releasing the first half of a season and returning six months later with the second half, such a continuation would likely have already been announced. Without that confirmation, however, it could be years before fans get to see the story continue and witness the battle that was only just beginning.

That said, leaks have suggested that a second season is currently in production, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Nevertheless, the ending of Witch Hat Atelier‘s first season does not feel like a conclusion but rather the start of something epic. Leaving fans on such a major cliffhanger may frustrate viewers, though it could also encourage some to pick up the manga, provided they are willing to leave behind the stunning visuals that Bug Films has delivered throughout the adaptation. The ending is genuinely heartbreaking and makes the season feel incomplete, preventing it from fully standing out as Crunchyroll’s best new series of 2026 despite offering some of the finest fantasy and magical storytelling seen in anime in recent years.

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