‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Obsessed With Gang Orca

When it comes to Pro Heroes, My Hero Academia fans can have a hard time choosing their favorite. Fanboys like Izuku Midoriya may stan All Might without apology, but it seems audiences have a new favorite to fawn over.

Yes, Gang Orca has arrived, and the Pro Hero has snagged the hearts of fans all over.

Recently, My Hero Academia brought the hulking Pro Hero out to play, but Gang Orca was totally serious when he entered the Hero License Exam. Tasked with playing villain, Gang Orca showed how powerful he was as he easily picked off students like Shindo in battle, and audiences are loving his beastly flair.

As you can see below, Gang Orca has become one of the anime’s top heroes, and it didn’t take much to get him there. His straightforward attitude differs from guys like Present Mic, but Gang Orca keeps things friendly when he’s not asked to be a villain.

For his powers, well — Gang Orca is as terrifying as you might expect. The hero has the quirk Orcinus, a power that gives him the look and abilities of an Orca Whale. As the aquatic predators are high up on the food chain, they have plenty of fighting power, and Gang Orca wields many of them. From enhanced strength to echolocation, Gang Orca can do a lot of damage in a short period of time. Shoto Todoroki and Inasa Yoarashi figured this out the hard way, and fans can’t wait for Gang Orca to show up against in a future anime arc.

So, where do you stand with Gang Orca? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

His power you ask? It couldn’t be anything else. His power is that he’s an Orca on land. The number 10 hero, Gang Orca. Godlike. pic.twitter.com/Sx64RKGX5w — The Walls of Jerrick-O (@TheMetalFace) September 1, 2018

Gang Orca is terrifying and can not be stopped. Respect him — GiveUsTheFishUncle (@sniperofmyheart) September 1, 2018

Oh yeah, Gang Orca might be my favorite pro hero in MHA. Dude is fucking nutty — Vorikx (@Vorikx) September 2, 2018

I want to boop Gang Orca’s snoot. — ✨? PLUS ULTRA LEAN BEEF ?✨ @ COMMISSIONS OPEN!! (@Kitsudon) September 2, 2018

Gang Orca is a total badass. I love the character design and his powers are really OP when you think about them (he should honestly be ranked higher than #10 hero). Would have loved to see Bakugo fight him since they’re both heroes who embrace a more villainous vibe but oh well! — JD (@A_Black_Rooster) September 2, 2018

