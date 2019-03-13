‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Surprising Villainous Torture Scene

My Hero Academia‘s manga has officially moved on from the Joint Training arc and is establishing a new kind of villain that Midoriya and the others will most likely face-off against in the near future.

While the League of Villains and Overhaul’s Eight Precepts of Death were terrifying in their own ways, the Meta Liberation Army has shown that they’ll torture fellow villains without a second thought in the latest chapter.

In Chapter 219 of the series, the Meta Liberation Army’s currently unnamed villain interrogates the League of Villains’ broker Giran. They say that he’s not giving up any information, deleted his client list, and know that he’s helped the League of Villains with recruiting and support items (which has been shown in the past in his talks with Shigaraki).

Giran arrives bloody and beaten when the Meta Liberation Army leader finally speaks to him, and Giran can’t help but play coy. Giran says he’s upset that now a legit company is going to get into his underworld dealings, thus taking money out of his wallet, but the Meta Liberation Army’s leader wants to pay him for his information anyway.

Giran refuses to sell out the League of Villains, and shows an interesting resilience in that he says that we don’t deal with anyone who doesn’t go about things in the right way. Rather than attack him, he’d rather they act like businessmen. But as the chapter comes to a close, things look even worse for Giran as the Meta Liberation Army’s leader looks on with a dark look in his eyes and says they’ll be spending more time together.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next.

