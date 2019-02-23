‘My Hero Academia’ Confirms Its New Hero Course Student

After teasing that one student would be transferring to the hero course after recent exercises, the latest chapter of My Hero Academia explicitly confirms that fan-favorite character Hitoshi Shinso will really do so.

Eight pages into Chapter 217, the English version of which was released via Shonen Jump on February 17th, several U.A. High School teachers are seated in a conference room watching what appears to be footage of Shinso's recent training performance. Shota Aizawa, Class 1-A's teacher and Shinso's mentor, stands in front of it, apparently having been walking the other teachers through things.

"Great," Aizawa says. "It's decided then."

"I'll handle the necessary paperwork, of course!" Principal Nezu says. "It's up to the rest of you to give that boy the education he deserves!"

While it still doesn't answer which class Shinso will be joining, nor does it say, in totally clear words, "Shinso is absolutely joining the hero course," we're willing to take this as confirmation that the character is going to shift over from his current general studies position. It remains to be seen exactly when he'll make the jump in terms of which chapter, but the obvious choice would see him join his mentor's class, Class 1-A. This would also allow him to more directly be involved in Izuku's rise going forward, which is really the main throughline of the manga.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.