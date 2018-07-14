‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces the Hero License Exam

My Hero Academia resumed its third season, and fans are loving its return. Mainly because it’s begun the next major arc of the series, the Hero License Exam arc. This begins officially with the latest episode.

For those wondering what the Hero License Exam is, the series explained the test along with teasing just how strong Class 1-A is going to need to be in order to pass the tough exam.

Eraserhead explains that since a Pro Hero License carries a heavy responsibility, the exam to get one is very difficult. The Provisional License Exam has a pass rate of 50%, and that’s why Aizawa wants the kids to learn new ultimate moves. When Iida asks why they need them to pass, Aizawa explains that it’s a hero’s job to save people from all sorts of chaos, crimes, and disasters.

The text is to see how well each hero responds to these kinds of situation, and examiners judge their ability to lead among other things like how someone acts in the face of dangerous situations. There’s a different test every year to test different aspects of the hero job.

Therefore the ultimate move is a way to further boost their confidence in those situations. With a competent through line of the ultimate moves, a hero will be trained to respond to situations in certain ways consistently. So the ultimate moves are really just a way to harden their core to allow them more freedom to react in dangerous situations. Something to make them feel like they have an advantage in any situation.

If all the new faces in the opening theme are anything to go by, the new test is going to be tougher than expected for sure.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.