My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Shares New TV Spot

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season might currently be moving along, but the franchise will be making an even bigger anime splash later this year with its second feature film effort. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be bringing explosive new action to the franchise, but unlike the first film, Izuku Midoriya will not have All Might around to save them when things go South. It’s why this next film includes not only the usual favorites of Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but the rest of Class 1-A will be along for the ride this time around.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising recently debuted a new TV spot on the film’s official Twitter account, and while this has much of the same footage as the previously released trailer, there are a few more additional bits of new material here and there to better hype up what’s to come.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor. One of these new designs has gotten a fair bit of attention as it resembles a notable Marvel hero, too.

While there’s currently no word on a North American premiere for the film just yet, there’s definitely a precedent for one. Not only did the first film do well, but other major releases distributed by Funimation have enjoyed successful theatrical runs in the United States. So fingers crossed for an official announcement soon!