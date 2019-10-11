New My Hero Academia Movie Trailer Teases Favorite Pro Hero’s Anime Debut

With My Hero Academia moving toward its fourth season, sometimes it’s nice to remember that we have years of stories to go as the anime still trails by countless adventure from the manga. From said manga, the franchise has managed to introduce a number of characters that haven’t made their official anime debut, that is until today. One of the biggest heroes of the franchise who has yet to appear makes a quick appearance in the recent trailer for the second feature length film of the series, Heroes Rising. Ironically enough, considering it’s the current “number two hero”, what better place to appear than the second movie?

Following All Might’s titanic clash against his arch enemy All For One, the “Symbol Of Peace” lost a good deal of his power, making him unable to retain the number one position. Endeavor, the flame based hero, took the top spot and the young winged hero, Hawks, became the new number two. It appears as if this will be the first time we manage to see Hawks in animation, having yet to appear in either the first film or the first three season of My Hero Academia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, in the manga, Hawks is in something of a predicament as he is undercover, attempting to find the best way to bring down the alliance between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, the Paranormal Liberation Front. Attempting to play both sides of heroes and villains, Hawks is trying to tell his fellow heroes about the dangers that await them in this new antagonistic force.

What do you think of the first animated appearance of Hawks? Do you think other heroes and villains that have only appeared in the manga will make their debut in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.