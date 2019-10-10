My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reveals Details, Casting for Original Characters

With My Hero Academia returning shortly for its fourth season with Midoriya and company squaring off against Overhaul and his personal army within the Yakuza. As anticipation rises for the premiere, don’t forget that the franchise will also be releasing its next big feature length film at the end of this year with My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The movie, which was originally set up as something of a “finale” to the anime itself, will see the students of UA Academy encountering the “heir of All For One” in the villain Nine, as well as his henchmen. As the date for that release approaches, character details for new additions to the universe have been released!

Twitter Users Hero News Network and AitaiKiMochi have released details, both story wise and casting, about two new character debuting in Heroes Rising with Mahoro and Katsuma, two young children who live on the island that Midoriya and his friends will be visiting during the events of the movie:

Character designs for Mahoro (voiced by Kurosawa Tomoyo) and Katsuma (voiced by Terasaki Yuka), two siblings who live on the island that Deku and the others visit in My Hero Academia – Heroes: Rising! pic.twitter.com/F2wE800THm — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) October 9, 2019

Concept art + voices for the original characters (created by Horikoshi) from the Boku No Hero Academia HEROES RISING movie have been released! Here are the descriptions! The two kids apparently hold the “key” to the movie. I wonder if that means Kasuma has an important role? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s5JXLpE3Ac — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 9, 2019

What do you think of these new characters that will be appearing in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising? What are you looking forward to the most from the franchise this year?

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.