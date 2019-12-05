First Reactions to My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Surface Online

December has come around, and that means a new era is coming for My Hero Academia. It has taken some time, but the series is ready to debut a new film. In a matter of weeks, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will debut in Japan, but the film had a special premiere for several lucky fans the other day. And as it turns out, fans are in love with the film.

Taking to Twitter, those who attended the premiere made sure to share their thoughts about the movie online. The debut gave audiences their first-look at the anime when it’s tied to the manga, and the flashforward caught many by surprise. However, the biggest shockers came courtesy of some unlikely characters.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for the film below!

Over on Twitter, fans got a chance to brush up on the premiere thanks to aitaikimochi. The fan-translator conveyed several messages posted by those who attended the premiere, and one of the first messages shared calls My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising wholly surprising.

“I saw the movie premiere, and honestly, it made me think ‘Wait, is this the end of the series?’ It’s a story that is just THAT surprising. If you’re an anime only, you’re screwed,” the translation reads.

Continuing, aitaikimochi went on to share several other anecdotes from the premiere. While no full-on spoilers where passed on, the translator did says Hawks “is amazing” according to those who saw the movie. Other notes confirmed all of Class 1-A gets their time to shine in the film, and the ending will make fans cry. Clearly, this film is going to be a big one for the fandom, so fans better start bracing themselves for its release now.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.