New My Hero Academia Movie Trailer Confirms Major Timeline Theory

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia, you know the timeline of things can get wonky every now and again. The manga and anime timelines are as confusing as you might expect. As season four goes begins rolling out this fall, all eyes are on the anime as My Hero Academia prepares to oversee a major arc, but it seems anime-only fans need a heads up of sorts.

It turns out the upcoming My Hero Academia movie will tie into the manga’s timeline, and fans found out thanks to a recent trailer.

A few days back, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The film will hit up Japanese theaters this winter, and fans learned plenty from its first trailer. This new release gave even more details, and upon a few extra views, one fan noticed something peculiar about the trailer.

YO WAIT A MINUTE. THIS SCENE IN THE BNHA HEROES RISING MOVIE TRAILER IS POST-VILLAIN ARC WITH SHIGARAKI AND HIS GLOVES FOR HIS DAMAGED HAND! WHAT THE……!!! pic.twitter.com/p2qRuxj7en — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 11, 2019

Want to try to figure it out yourself? Go rewatch the trailer and focus real hard on the scene featuring Shigaraki. And if you want the answer outright, then you can find it below!

Thanks to anime influencer aitaikimochi, fans were given a closer look at Shigaraki. After lightening up the trailer, the fan noticed Shigaraki wears a pair of unmistakable gloves in the reel which he got in the manga’s last arc.

For those who have read the manga, they will spot out the gloves immediately upon seeing the shot. Shigaraki is wearing a pair of gloves which only cover two fingers and his thumb. The rest of his hand is exposed, and he began to wear the gloves after being injured in his fight with Re-Destro. Now, it seems like the upcoming My Hero Academia movie will tie into that battle at the very least or perhaps reveal where Shigaraki got the gloves from. For now, anime-only fans will want to stay alert of possible spoilers, so they may want to check out the manga before Heroes Rising goes live later this year.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.