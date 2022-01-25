My Hero Academia Levels Up an Unlikely League of Villains Lead

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for the final battle of the series, as within the pages of its manga, both the heroes and villains are getting ready for a showdown that will determine the future of hero society. With previous chapters focusing on Deku and his friends struggling with the revelation of the UA Academy traitor, this latest installment focuses entirely on the villains, with two of the members of the League of Villains receiving new power boosts as a result of this entry as All For One and Shigaraki continue to amass power.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 341, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the stories taking place following the War Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first power-boost that we see in this new chapter is for Toga, the blood-sucking villainess who reveals that she is harboring a vial of Twice’s blood, ready to use the power of the duplicating rogue following his death at the hands of Hawk during the War Arc. Dabi hands Toga the vial and has some choice words for his partner in crime:

“Before Machia whisked us away, I made sure to grab the original body’s blood. Twice’s blood that is. We’ll help that sad, sad parade to keep marching, and the ones having the last laugh? That’ll be us.”

With Toga having the ability mimic the Quirks of those she takes the form of, being able to duplicate herself on the same level as Twice will cause some major problems for the heroes without a doubt.

The main boost comes in the form of Spinner’s rise in the ranks of the League, being seen as something of a “messiah” to many followers of the villains, being touted by All For One as the one that will lead the charge. While Spinner himself is hardly a powerhouse on the same level as his colleagues under All For One’s reign, it seems that his influence is something that will be a major factor in the coming war.

What do you think of these new boosts given to Toga and Spinner? Do you think the series will really end with this upcoming brawl? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.