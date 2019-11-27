My Hero Academia Has Its Own Hotel Suite in Japan

Following in the footsteps of the titanic kaiju that is Godzilla, My Hero Academia is storming its way into a hotel room in Japan! While the former received a hotel suite that housed numerous statues and trappings from the world of the lizard king, the world of All Might and Midoriya is looking to enter the same world with a hotel room that fans of the franchise will have the opportunity to enter. With numerous images of the students and teachers of UA Academy, its clear that this hotel room will satiate the needs of those looking to enter the world of My Hero Academia!

Twitter User AitaikiMochi shared images from the My Hero Academia themed hotel suite that allows fans to sleep next to a cut out of All Might, surely protecting them from any members of the League of Villains that are looking to wreck havoc on the city at large:

HELLO, CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW COOL THE BOKU NO HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING MOVIE x PRINCE HOTEL COLLABORATION ROOM IS????? I MEAN, LOOK AT THIS HOTEL ROOM!!!!!! OMG??? You can book the hotel room from now until February 29th, 2020 here:https://t.co/FeJ4y8WIou pic.twitter.com/PqMiFfHYOA — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 25, 2019

The hotel in question is the Prince Hotel in Japan, with guests able to reserve rooms beginning on December 7th and closing up shop next year on February 29th. If you want to sleep with All Might staring at you, you’ll only have a few months to do so should you be in Japan during that time.

My Hero Academia has been on a hot streak recently, with the fourth season of the franchise hitting new highs of popularity. Also, later this winter, we’ll get the opportunity to see a new chapter of the series take place with the feature length film of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising which will open right around the time of this hotel suite’s stint!

