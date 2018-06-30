Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Just Make An Iron Man Reference?

My Hero Academia took the first episode into its new status quo as the U.A. Academy students move into their new dorms at the school. This also means that fans finally got to see their favorite characters at home.

Not only did this reveal new aspects of their personality, it allowed the series to make yet another cool superhero comics reference with a shirt referencing the famous Arc Reactor embedded in Tony Stark’s chest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the students took a look at each other’s bedroom setups one after the other in order to win the “best room” contest, they eventually make their way to Rikido Sato’s room. All fans knew about Sato so far was that he was the “Sugar Man,” whose Quirk Sugar Rush gives him a burst of strength and energy by burning the sugar he ingests.

But now, fans know him as a fan of Tony Stark’s Iron Man. The distinctive design of the circle is hard pressed to miss, and helps give Sato just a little more character development. It makes him all the more sweet to find out that not only does he bake cakes as a hobby, and for training, that he’s also a shy fan of Iron Man. Whether or not the Marvel comics universe exists in the world of My Hero Academia is still up in the air, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi is certainly a fan.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.