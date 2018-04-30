‘My Hero Academia’s Fans Are Still Loving Izuku’s Big Fight

My Hero Academia has had a positive response with fans ever since it came back for its third anime season, but there were a few fans that had been underwhelmed by the season so far.

But both sides of this fence came together to agree that Episode 42 of the series, “My Hero,” is not only one of the best episodes of the series to date, it’s Izuku’s best showing of character yet.

Not only did his fight with Muscular save Kota, his perseverance gave him a final boost of strength against the mighty (and horrifying foe). This even made him close to All Might, in that Izuku completely became someone’s hero.

Fans are still feeling the hype after Izuku’s big fight, and you can read on to see what fans on Twitter are saying about the episode. Did Izuku’s big fight hit you as hard as it did them?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology!

@meganpeterscb

Honestly, the latest episode of My Hero Academia just redefined my expectations for both shonen anime and comic book fight sequences as a whole. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 28, 2018

@YonkouProd

So much hype distilled into one episode. pic.twitter.com/tpPqp9hL33 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 28, 2018

@KenXyro

The feels in this scene ? pic.twitter.com/IR97HWZrzv — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) April 28, 2018

@danikaharrod

this season of mha started off a little weird and today’s episode made me cry and got me so excited about the show again… it was sooooo gooooood — Danika Harrod (@danikaharrod) April 28, 2018

@Yeezys_6

BEST EPISODE OF MY HERO ACADEMIA HANDS DOWN!!! My boi used his broken arm to throw off a 1,000,000% One For All smash!!!! pic.twitter.com/h2pfqjVDo1 — Overhaul | MHA Greatness (@Yeezys_6) April 28, 2018

@aphromoo

if u didn’t cry that last ep of My Hero Academia wyd??? — Zaqueri Black (@aphromoo) April 28, 2018

@RealKeithLee

Yo…that episode of My Hero Academia today….WHOA!! — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 28, 2018

@stevendengg

Omg that new my hero academia episode!! I’m SHOOOOKKKKK — deng deng (@stevendengg) April 28, 2018

@NickBrawnwen

AYYYEEE MAH DUDES THAT NEWEST EPISODE OF MY HERO ACADEMIA WAS INCREDIBLE!!! Props to you @justinbriner especially nearing the end of the episode you were freaking amazing!!!! The way you could make Deku Roar INCREDIBLE! #MyHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaSeason3 #funimation #anime pic.twitter.com/aewky1YnYm — its ya boi dat boi (@NickBrawnwen) April 28, 2018

@RealisticSimba