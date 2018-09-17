‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Izuku Quirk Upgrade

My Hero Academia‘s saw the emotional and long-awaited (second) showdown between Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo – and like the best cinematic duels, we actually got to learn quite a bit about both fighters during the fight. In the case Deku, we got a big reveal in the form of an notable upgrade in his One For All quirk power!

As of episode 61, Izuku’s One For All smash power is up to 8% – an increase over his previous 5% limit!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Midoriya makes the discovery in the purest way possible – through the act of combat. While fighting Bakugo, Izuku realizes that the power of his smash attacks has increased – especially thanks to the new shoot style he developed, utilizing his legs over his arms. It’s not only Izuku’s power that’s bigger: his confidence has clearly grown as well, as he doesn’t back down from Kacchan, unleashing his quirk in some impressive attacks that nearly take his rival down.

In the end, Bakugo’s tenacity and outright ferocity results in him taking Deku down, but both young men (and their mentor, All Might) are impressed with how far Midoriya has come.

In My Hero Academia season 3 alone, Izuku has gone from being the kid barely making his way through U.A.’s sports festival, to fighting alongside All Might to defeat a villain threat (in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes); becoming a bonafide hero on his own (in the battle with Muscular); and evolving into a natural leader of Class 1-A, in situations as dire as the training camp attack and Kamino Raid operation, and most recently the intensive competition of the Hero License Exam. Throughout that process, My Hero Academia has done a great job of gradually evolving Midoriya’s look, giving the former crybaby kid slow but sure upgrades in his physique. Back when season 3 started, a lot of fans were thirsting over early scenes of Izuku and other Class 1-A students looking healthy and buff – and as stated, the kids have come a long way since that time. Fans are still buzzing over how strong both Midoriya and Bakugo looked in that fight – the clearest evidence yet of how the pair will evolve into the dual successors of All Might.

Did you like the latest Midoriya and Bakugo duel? What do you think Deku will do next with his powers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Catch My Hero Academia season 3 streaming weekly on Saturdays on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.