Celebrate The New Jujutsu Kaisen Movie With This Shibuya Incident Funko Pop Wave (Exclusive)

With JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie hitting theaters today, Funko is marking the occasion with a new wave of Pop figures, and they’ve partnered with Comicbook for the official reveal! New figures are inspired by the iconic Shibuya Incident arc, which was adapted from the manga in Season 2 of the anime series. The wave includes Mahito, a super-sized Mahoraga, Jogo, and a glow-in-the-dark Aoi Todo Pop Plus. Pre-orders are available starting today here at Entertainment Earth, and should arrive here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon at some point soon. Read on for additional info.

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Aoi Todo (Kick) Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Mahito (Drill) Funko Pop!

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Mahoraga Funko Pop! (Super)

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Jogo Funko Pop!

The new movie, JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie, premiered in US theaters today, bringing fans another telling of the season 2 arc seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. That arc revealed a look into Gojo and Geto’s past before the events of the main series, giving us more details into the relationship between the hero and villain. Apparently the new movie is set to make some changes to how the anime went about these details, specifically with its approach to Geto’s world-changing views.

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Funko Pops see at Entertainment earth

In a special video message shared to fans during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Expo 2025 panel (of which ComicBook was in attendance), Suguru Geto voice star Takahiro Sakurai explained that one of the major changes to the film was when fans get to see Geto’s true feelings about humanity. Revealing that his confession was moved to a much earlier point in the arc for the film compared to when it came during the anime, Sakurai believes that it makes for a much better flow for the film overall. With the movie now in theaters, fans will have the chance to make that decision for themselves. Is the Geto change worth it? Does it make the overall flow of the movie better?

GKIDS official description for JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie is as follows:



“Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable.”

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie is in theaters now.



