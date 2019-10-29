The My Hero Academia Japan Crate Contains 10 Quirky Treats

Funimation, Japan Crate, and FYE have teamed up to deliver an exclusive My Hero Academia snack crate that features “10 Quirk-themed items including Japanese candies, a DIY kit, and an energy drink”. It also includes a free 1-month subscription to Funimation Now and a $10 coupon off My Hero Academia titles from FYE.

You can grab one of the My Hero Academia Japan Crates right here for $40 while they last. While you’re at it, you might want to grab a box of FYE’s exclusive All Might Plus Ultra Berry Blast cereal or their Plus Ultra energy drink (If you really want to go beyond, put the energy drink in the cereal. It’s the true breakfast of heroes).

On a related note, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Blu-ray is only $16.97 on Amazon (51% off) which is an all-time low. If you are unfamiliar, a synopsis of the film is available below.

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.”

“This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

Finally, if you’re a My Hero Academia fan that’s in the market for an ugly sweater this holiday season, look no further than this festive All Might number. It’s a BoxLunch exclusive that you can order right here in sizes XS to 2X for $59.90. It features the Symbol of Peace himself surrounded by U.A. logos and the quotes “Go Beyond!” and “Plus Ultra!”. UPDATE: Entertainment Earth also launched an exclusive My Hero Academia All Might Halloween costume FigPin today that you can grab right here while it lasts.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.