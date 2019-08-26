My Hero Academia Meets the Avengers in This Marvelous Merch Design

My Hero Academia fans are never shy to ask for what they want even if it seems impossible. Ever since they met Izuku, fans have been wanting the up-and-coming hero to meet Marvel’s icons, and plenty have made their own introductions. Various cosplays have imagined what Spider-Deku would look like, but there is another way to meet the need.

If you are creative, you may be able to design your own My Hero Academia x Marvel merchandise that looks as good as these pins.

As you can see below, a fan known as pinpampoom hit up Reddit to share their next custom pin set. The artist posted their designs for some Avengers crossover merch which assigns your go-to Pro Heroes interesting counterparts.

For instance, the role of Captain American is taken up by All Might. The hulking hero is absolutely pulls off Steve Rogers’ outfit even with his spiky hair. As for Deku, he is still a second to All Might in this set, and it is all thanks to an unexpected pick. The Winter Soldier is being embodied by the hero-in-training, so here’s to hoping Izuku does not get brainwashed in the near future!

A few other characters are given roles like Ashido who is seen in Captain Marvel’s suit. Ochaco is also present as the Black Widow, and her gravity Quick would work here; After all, spies have to be light on their feet, and Ochaco’s Quirk can make her deadly quietly. Bakugo helps round out the list dressed as Thor though some are asking why Kaminari was not given the moniker as the Hulk’s temperament better suits Bakugo. And to wrap things up, Vision is brought to life by none other than Mineta.

According to the creator, there are more designs to come, and they seem keen on producing them sooner than later. So if you wanted to pitch your perfect My Hero Academia x Avengers team, now is the time to share them!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.