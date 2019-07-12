My Hero Academia Loot Anime Crate Includes All Might and Overhaul Jacket Options

Funimation and Loot Crate recently announced a limited edition My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Crate that will include exclusive collectibles, apparel, and gear. The contents are being kept under wraps, but the box will contain 5-7 items and a t-shirt will be among them. It’s also a pretty safe bet to assume that some sort of My Hero Academia figure will be involved. However, the most exciting item will undoubtedly be the one that’s included in the premium crate option. If you go that route you’ll have your choice of an All Might or Overhaul-themed jacket.

You can order the one-time-only My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Crate right here in a standard edition for $84.99 (includes shipping – over $100 value) or a premium edition for $134.99 (includes shipping – over $175 value) with shipping slated for “Winter 2019”. As noted, these are limited edition crates, so when they’re gone, they’re gone. Keep in mind that early orders for both crates will also get a Plus Ultra keychain as a bonus while supplies last.

In related news, Monopoly recently went Plus Ultra with a version based on the wildly popular My Hero Academia anime, and it definitely puts a Quirky spin on the classic board game. The goal is to build your own team of heroes from the students and faculty of Class 1-A, and engage in a “real-life battle simulation that will hone your buying, selling, and trading Quirks”.

You can grab a copy of My Hero Academia Monopoly on Amazon right now for $39.93. The features of the game include the following:

A custom-illustrated gameboard features 22 spaces named after Class 1-A standouts, including Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, Tsuyu Asui, and more—each with their own Title Deed card and property value.

Invest in these students as well as our notable faculty members: Eraserhead, Recovery Girl, Present Mic, and Midnight, in order to display Rewards and Trophies that will indebt opponents for occupying your spaces.

Go Beyond! and Plus Ultra! cards provide fortuitous occasions that can either be advantageous, or an obstacle, to your standing.

Prepare to be taxed by Battle Lost or Ambush mishaps that will cost you progress.

Consider relying on Endeavor and Backdraft to multiply your effect on the competition.

The tokens include: Eraserhead’s Visor, Grenade Glove, Deku’s Mask, Dummy Bomb, Shigaraki’s Hand, and UA Sigil

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

