‘My Hero Academia’ To Release Special Loot Box With Japan Crate, Funimation

Are you ready to feel Plus Ultra? Right now, My Hero Academia is shelling out its third season, and audiences around the world are tuning into the superhero series. Still, some may want to bring the power of UA Academy home, so Japan Crate is teaming up with Funimation to give fans the ultimate loot box experience!

Today, the two companies let fans know they were coming together to make one epic loot box for My Hero Academia. The item will go live this June and give Japan Crate subscribers lots of anime-inspired snacks and artwork.

“We’re excited to partner with Funimation and immerse our community into the world of one of the hottest anime,” said Anthony Sconzo, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder of Japan Crate. “Funimation is providing SimulDubs and we’re providing snacks this season, it’s a perfect fit. A lot of our subscribers love ‘My Hero Academia‘ and we’re elated about enhancing their experience by providing show-catered snacks and sweets.”

If you buy into this premium loot box, you will get enough sweets to make Sugar Rush cry tears of joy. The box will come with your standard fair of Japanese candy, but fans better look forward to its Taiyaki inclusion. The staple snack is favorite of Gran Torino, so fans can try out one one of the fishy cakes for themselves.

For those who want to snag one of these exclusive boxes for yourselves, you can order them through Japan Crate here while supplies last. Orders will be taken through May 31st.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

Will you be ordering one of these sweet anime boxes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!