My Hero Academia Shares Major Update on One For All’s Past Users

While the fourth season of the anime of My Hero Academia dove into the past of the underworld, exploring the origins and inner working of the Yakuza through the eyes of Overhaul, the manga is exploring a far different part of this super hero universe. With All Might having a friendly chat with both Bakugo and Midoriya following their work study with the current number one hero, Endeavor, the former Symbol of Peace takes on a trip to the past by dissecting the previous users of the Quirk of One For All! Following this meeting, the young heroes learn far more than they had thought possible.

Spoilers! If you’re looking to not have future events of My Hero Academia spoiled for you, steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoilers for Chapter 257 of the manga!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As All Might goes into detail about the previous users of One For All, we’re taken back into the past when the world was a much more dangerous place for heroes. One For All was hunting stronger and stronger opponents, obsessed with the strange power and looking to kill the wielders of it to claim for himself. As you know from following the franchise, the quirk can be passed from person to person, bolstering each user with extreme strength, speed, and a series of other abilities that are currently being explored by Deku.

It’s clear that each of the users of One For All have a terrible thing in common where they are fated to die and hand off the powers that they have. Such as seemingly the case with Daigoro Banjo, the wielder of the Blackwhip power that Midoriya has recently spawned and is attempting to master. Much like the other heroes that possessed this unique ability, Banjo is featured in a montage of heroes that passed on the One For All quirk before their deaths.

We are also given a better look into who All Might’s mentor was, as Nana Shimura’s quirk is revealed as “Float”, giving her the power to fly above the city skyline. As we know, Nana may have been a great hero but she wasn’t able to save her grandson, Shigaraki, from being influenced by All For One and turned into the new leader of the League of Villains.

With Midoriya struggling to master his current powerset, it should be interesting to see just how he is able to handle the other abilities that emerge from One For All!

What is the most interesting part of this diagnosis of the previous One For All Users for you? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.