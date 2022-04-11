My Hero Academia Finally Explains How Dabi Survived THAT Fire

My Hero Academia knows how to juggle storylines, and these days, that skill is being tested like never before. After all, the manga’s final act has a ton to do before things can wrap up, and Dabi is at the top of the chores list. Fans have long wondered how exactly the villain managed to survive a fire years ago that should have killed him. And at last, we’ve been given an answer.

And now? Well, the manga is finally taking up fans on that plea. My Hero Academia chapter 350 has revealed what happened after Touya set himself and his training area ablaze. It turns out a familiar face saved the boy, but Touya was put into the grave either way.

According to the flashback, Touya woke up in a hospital after being charred entirely on Sekoto Peak. The boy should have been dead without a doubt given the fire’s damage, but All For One rescued the boy’s body. He took Touya to Dr. Garaki for treatment, and the boy woke up from his wounds three years later with scars and grafted skin.

It turns out All For One and Dr. Garaki wanted to recruit Touya to their cause. The pair planned to use Touya as a backup for Shigaraki in case the boy didn’t align with All For One, but the Todoroki kid wasn’t having it. He was able to escape the hospital despite the odds as he wished to apologize to his family for treating them so harshly.

However, when Touya got home, he found his funeral shrine on its own while Endeavor trained Shoto as abusively as ever. The boy realized he was replaced by his younger brother as feared. At that moment, Touya felt it was better for him to die and let Dabi take control. So with a final look at his shrine, Dabi left Touya behind and continued to train solo on the streets before saddling with the city’s criminal underbelly.

Clearly, Dabi has had it rough, and My Hero Academia fans know how Touya managed to survive his deadly blaze against every odd. No one expected All For One to be behind the ordeal, but the Demon of Kamino Ward is a crafty man. There is no telling how many strings he’s pulled to date, and Dabi just so happens to be one of them.

What do you make of Dabi’s past after hearing this side of the story? Do you think the villain will make it out of the manga alive? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.