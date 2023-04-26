My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Leaves Fans Questioning Stain's Next Move

My Hero Academia's latest manga cliffhanger has fans of the series questioning and speculating about what Hero Killer Stain's big role in the climatic Final War Arc will be. My Hero Academia Chapter 386 puts a serious ticking clock on events in the war, as All For One is attempting to cross the lines of the battlefield to reach his protege Tomura Shigaraki and complete the fusion process that will give the dark overlord new life in the most unstoppable form he's ever achieved.

The biggest hurdle between All For One and Shigaraki is the stalemated skirmish between the regrouped League of Villains and the hero army, with flame-powered Dabi unleashing an inferno that is steadily building to the level of an atomic bomb that's about to annihilate most the warzone and everyone in the vicinity. The story of My Hero Academia Chapter 386 follows the heroes' revised plan on how to deploy their final fighters left standing, with All Might finally joining the fight and stepping up to face his nemesis All For One – even without having his quirk powers. Meanwhile, All Might tells Shoto and Lida to intervene in the battle with Dabi, as Shoto's combination of heat and ice powers are the only thing that can stop his madman brother.

As Shoto and Lida take a high-speed rush toward Dabi, a small panel reveals that Hero Killer Stain is lurking in the shadows on the corner of a skyscraper, watching Shoto and Lida closely. The sight of the two young heroes rushing into battle to protect others seems to leave Stain perturbed, leaving the question of what his next act will be.

Will Stain Help The Heroes or The Villains?

Hero Killer Stain has been a somewhat odd middleman in My Hero Academia's story. The violent anti-hero vigilante and his philosophy that the pro-hero system is an illusion have never been much of a direct concern in My Hero Academia – but it has caused some of the biggest ripple effects in terms of influencing characters and themes of the story.

What Stain does in this pivotal moment where hero society is on the brink, and villains could once again reign is a big thematic arc that needs resolution. Stain could end up violently intervening on behalf of the heroes (taking down Dabi or helping All Might against All For One); he could side with the villains in completing the collapse of hero society; or, Stain's intervention could be non-violent, providing the heroes with key information, or making those loyal to his cause (like Dabi) reconsider their allegiances.

How do YOU think it will play out?

My Hero Academia releases new manga chapters online.