My Hero Academia Shares All Might’s Heartbreaking Realization

My Hero Academia fans have been on a wild ride ever since the series went live. Creator Kohei Horikoshi was careful when he drafted this hit series. From the start, fans read on as All Might took Izuku under his wing, and their relationship became a backbone to so many.

And now? Well, it turns out Izuku has grown much more than All Might realized, and it led him to a heartbreaking realization in the most recent chapter.

Weekly Shonen Jump put out a new chapter of My Hero Academia, and it was there fans came face to face with Izuku’s growth. The hero has been busy working under the tutelage of Endeavor, and the Pro Hero pushed Izuku hard. Now, All Might has seen just how far the boy has come, and the former Symbol of Peace was forced to admit a hard truth.

“You’ve earned this power fair and square. That day feels like ancient history now,” All Might thinks to himself, reflecting on the days he first worked with Izuku. “You don’t look back at me anymore and you don’t need to.”

The spread showcasing this moment is a tough one to take in as All Might fans will be real emotional. The man may not have the stature of All Might anymore, but he has all the heart and gumption. It clearly hurts the hero to watch Izuku progress from afar, and his time overseeing One For All is coming to an end. And if the series were to kill All Might now that Izuku has found footing for himself, well – you can just imagine the outcry which would follow.

