My Hero Academia Rings in New Year with Hilarious Endeavor Sketch

My Hero Academia was busy this past year, but things are about to jumpstart for the anime in a big way. While the manga continues its course, the anime plans to return to TV this spring with season five, and a movie is slated to go live this summer. And with the new year upon us, the team behind the series is hyping 2021 in a big way.

Over on Twitter, the official page for My Hero Academia went live with a special gift for fans. A post was released in honor of the new year arriving in Japan, and it was there fans watched as a very fiery Endeavor crossed paths with Mt. Fuji to welcome the start of 2021.

"The year 2021 is here," the post reads. "In April 2021, it’ll be exactly five years since the My Hero Academia anime started broadcasting. This year, My Hero Academia will continue to be plus ultra, so please stay tuned!"

As you can see above, the post is all kind of bright, and Endeavor looks as surly as ever. The art shows the pro hero in a new way as he has been reimagined was the sun. Endeavor's fiery facial hair is in full force here, and you cannot miss his pinched expression. Clearly, Endeavor has his reservations about the new year, and we can't blame him. After all, people were hyped for 2020 a year ago today, and things did not pan out as expected.

However, My Hero Academia is in position to have a great year. The manga is more intense than ever in the wake of the Liberation Army arc, and season five will being seeding that story in the TV series. A third movie is slated to go live sometime this summer, so things are looking up for Izuku. And if all goes well this year, his fans will have just as much going for them in 2021.

What do you make of this My Hero Academia post for the holidays? Did you expect Endeavor to welcome 2021?