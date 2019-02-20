‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Brutal Bakugo v Midoriya Training

My Hero Academia’s Joint Training arc is winding down as Midoriya now has to come to grips with the major One For All revelations he experienced in his fight with Shinso, and he’s going to work his hardest in order to master six more Quirks resting within him.

This new direction has also lead him to voluntarily take on some pretty aggressive training with Bakugo, who’s also trying his best to help Midoriya draw out his new abilities.

After the Hero License Exam, Midoriya and Bakugo’s clash lead to a more amicable rivalry between the two as they no longer harbor too much ill will toward one another. But it hasn’t really been capitalized until this arc. In Chapter 217, the series takes it to another level as Bakugo and Midoriya are training together willingly. Bakugo’s going all out against Midoriya, but Midoriya can’t quite seem to activate Blackwhip like he did against Shinso.

All Might is having them train so Midoriya’s power doesn’t activate on his own when he’s feeling cornered, and Midoriya confirms that the presence he felt back then is gone. A flashback reveals that Bakugo actually joined Midoriya and All Might on their latest chat because he knows their secret, and it’s here that Bakugo actually provides a major clue.

All Might had no idea about the Blackwhip quirk inside One For All, and Bakugo suggests that something might be triggering that power. When Midoriya says it’s due to an outside factor, Bakugo assumes it’s because of All For One. Suggesting that because All For One created One For All, it’s reacting to something he’s up to because it’s an offshoot of his power. Bakugo willingly joins in the following training session because he feels that he’ll really be number one if he takes down Midoriya’s newest power as well.

This is the first chapter that’s really brought Bakugo and Midoriya together like this in an effort to better understand One For All. So although it spawns a pretty tough training session, it’s already evident that this new phase of their rivalry is going to lead to some better connections between the two of them as the series continues.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.