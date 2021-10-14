My Hero Academia Is Reportedly Heading for Another Break

My Hero Academia is on a roll right now, and its manga is ready to spark fire at any moment. If you are caught up with the series, you will know Shigaraki is back in the picture and stronger than ever. The baddie is about to go up against the strongest hero in America, but a new report is here to warn fans about the manga’s next break.

As usual, the info hit social media after a slew of pages like WSJ_manga shared the news. If the report is right, My Hero Academia will be going on a break shortly. The manga will be on a break next week and return the following week with Weekly Shonen Jump issue 48.

For those needing some scheduling help, My Hero Academia will put out a chapter this weekend, but things will be bare on October 24. The manga will return to print with a new chapter stateside on October 31, so Shigaraki will be back in time for Halloween!

This marks one of several recent week-long hiatuses, and fans are wishing creator Kohei Horikoshi all the best. Whether for vacation or recuperation, the My Hero Academia fanbase wants nothing but the best for the artist. Manga creators are known to adhere to wild schedules, so breaks are necessary to keep them healthy and to avoid burnout.

And if you really need more pro-hero content, you can always read up on the manga’s previous chapters. Viz Media has the entire series available online in its digital vault, and the My Hero Academia‘s fifth season is always ready for another watch-through. The show can be found streaming on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll right now.

