My Hero Academia Shares One of its Most Disturbing Panels Yet

My Hero Academia‘s manga is currently in the middle of an intense new arc focused on the villains of the series as Shigaraki and the League of Villains have started a major war against the new villainous faction, the Meta Liberation Army. This has challenged the power of the League of Villains more so than ever before, and each new chapter of the series has shown a new side of each of the remaining members like Toga. Now it’s Twice’s turn.

The latest chapter shifts the focus to Twice, and ends up displaying one of the most disturbing panels in the series to date as he suddenly finds himself face-to-face with himself. Check it out below, but naturally there are major spoilers for Chapter 228 of My Hero Academia!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twice has been one of the more compelling additions to the series. Introduced as the “Deadpool” of the League of Villains, Twice’s personality is literally split in two after the use of his cloning ability drove him to madness when his clones all decided to kill one another. This split personality often resulted in humor as his “real” thoughts often second guessed his outward confidence but it’s different in Chapter 228 when he finds a bloody Toga who’s stopped breathing.

He panics because he doesn’t want her to die, but that’s the least of his problems. It turns out that the Meta Liberation Army wants to recruit him to their cause. He’s the target of the new villain Skeptic, who can turn human sized objects into puppets he controls and he summons a whole squad of Twice clones to attack. This results in the panel above, which sees the soulless clones staring at Twice as he’s literally split in half by the panel layout.

The chapter comes to an end as the clones begin to attack him and Toga, and it seems like the series will be exploring Twice in the following chapter as he once again faces the very thing that drove him to madness: himself.

