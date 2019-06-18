My Hero Academia Reveals One Rather Uneasy Reunion

My Hero Academia is down to bring about reunions when possible, but that doesn’t mean the meetings will be pleasant ones. In fact, the series has had far more terse reunions than not, and it seems yet another uneasy reintroduction just went down for the League of Villains.

After all, Twice has been focused on meeting his long time friend Giran, but their reunion went less-than-perfect given the latter’s status as a hostage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia chapter 232 went live, and it was there fans met up with Twice. The baddie finally made his way into the main headquarters of the Meta Liberation Army where he faced off against Re-Destro in person. Twice is eager to get revenge after the army took his friend Giran hostage, but the villain did not expect their reunion to be so tense.

“Giran! Your fingers, theyre really chopped off. Dammit, your right hand too! That’s the hand you smoke your cigs with,” Twice said as he took in all of his friend’s injuries.

“Don’t apologize! People who don’t do anything wrong don’t have to say sorry!”

As the chapter goes on, Re-Destro threatens to kill Giran for real, but Twice will not have it. The leader ends up meeting Shiragaki before long and starting their fated battle, leaving the others to deal on their own. Now, it is up to Twice to make sure Giran gets the care he needs, and fans are simply hoping the surprisingly lovable informant makes it through this arc in (mostly) one piece.

Do you think Giran is going to come out of this arc alive or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.