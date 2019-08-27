My Hero Academia Gives Re-Destro A Professor X Makeover

The heroes of UA Academy better start prepping because they’re about to be in a world of hurt. Following the titanic battle between Shigaraki and Re-Destro, the latter villain came away from the fight a lot more worse for ware. Though he ultimately decided that the best route for his organization, the Meta Liberation Army, was to join forces with the League of Villains and become the Paranormal Liberation Front, it looks like Re-Destro will need to take a leadership position that isn’t necessarily on the front lines, as his similarities between the X-Men’s Professor X have emerged with the loss of his legs.

For the past several chapters of the manga, Shigaraki has led his handful of young comrades against the seemingly insurmountable forces of the Meta Liberation Army, a group of super powered individuals that don’t want anyone telling them what they can or can’t do with their quirks. While exploring Shigi’s tragic past, showing how he came to be the villain he is today, the leader of the League has managed to unlock the true potential of his quirk and made quick work of Re-Destro by decaying away the MLA leader’s legs.

With Re-Destro defeated, the former leader of the MLA offered his life to Shigaraki but the young antagonist decided that he would be more useful alive, especially with his insane amount of wealth and influence. Thus, a union between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army was created, showing off a huge army that will surely threaten the heroes of the world in the new organization, the Paranormal Liberation Front.

There has never been a more terrifying force in the franchise of My Hero Academia than the army we see now, as even the League of Villains didn’t manage to have so many members in one place at one time. With the likes of the original League’s roster and the various powerhouses of the MLA, we have to wonder how the students of UA Academy will manage to step up to this overwhelming challenge down the line.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.