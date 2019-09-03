My Hero Academia Gives Class 1-A One Important Lesson in Fame

My Hero Academia is an anime franchise that focuses on the hard hitting fights of aspiring heroes in training as they attempt to fight with both villains and themselves in their goal of saving others and leading the world as “symbols of peace”. Aside from simply busting heads and rescuing individuals, the most recent chapter of the popular series’ manga focuses on the idea of the would-be heroes using the media in order to bolster their status within the world. The class, taught by the shape changing hero known as Mt. Lady, takes Class 1-A and runs them through the ringer when it comes to interviews and presenting themselves to the world.

As Mt. Lady points at, the importance of chatting with the media and performing interviews for heroes is to put the world at ease. This is also the case with heroes shouting out their “ultimate move” names in that, as Mt. explains, can put citizens at ease and help them to know more about each hero and their powers. Media perception and the shaping of that by the heroes helps in creating a sense of trust between heroes and citizens, allowing the innocents to place their lives into heroes’ hands. Hence, this side of Class 1-A’s lessons is just as important as learning to fight and/or learning to rescue.

Obviously, some students are better than others when it comes to revealing themselves in front of the cameras. Most of the students have a good understanding of what would be required of them in the interviews, but the hard headed and explosive tempered young hero, Bakugo, is simply awful at answering any questions or performing any type of interview. At the start of the chapter, Bakugo and Todoroki share an hour long interview together and all of Bakugo’s answers are cut. The explosive hero still has a long way to go until he can reach a place where he can be on even footing with the media it seems.

Midoriya of course is nervous at first but quickly manages to find his footing, diving deep into his newest quirk ability as what it means to him to ascend in All Might’s shadow. As has been the case for most of the franchise, Deku seems to find his way, regardless of how difficult the fight, or interview, may be.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.