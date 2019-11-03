My Hero Academia Gives Update on Next Chapter Release

My Hero Academia has been busy as of late, but its creator took a well-deserved break last week. Kohei Horikoshi took a week off on his manga to prepare for the series’ new arc, and the anime did the same. Now, the manga is slated to return in a matter of days, so a new teaser has dropped hyping the chapter.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump went live in Japan, and it was there the magazine hyped the next chapter of My Hero Academia. Translator Aitaikimochi shared her take on the blurb, and the teaser questions if Deku can come to surpass Endeavor.

“Boku No Hero Academia Chapter 249 teaser says:’Show an incredible growth during your internship! Can Deku and the others prove their abilities to surpass that of Endeavor’s?!’,” the translation reads.

Not only did the teaser take a moment to lift up the manga, but it praised the anime too. Next week, Weekly Shonen Jump will include the series’ next chapter as well as an info dump about My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The upcoming film has been a long-awaited one by fans, so any update on the project is a good one.

As for what chapter 249 has in store, fans are not quite sure. This blurb has some wondering if it will include a timeskip to see how Deku has grown during his work study with Endeavor. However, there are others who want to see those steps taken in real time. Now, fans will have to see what the update holds when Weekly Shonen Jump puts out its next issue this coming weekend.

Which of these updates are you most excited for..?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.