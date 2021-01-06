✖

My Hero Academia is wrapping up one of its most intense arcs to date, and its closure kicked off when chapter 296 went live this week. The update checked in on our heroes as they dealt with the fallout of war, and the villains did a real number this time around. Barring all the death and destruction, the villains have made the public distrust their Number One hero, but a recent translation change may put Endeavor in a better place than we expected.

The update comes from the newest My Hero Academia chapter. Viz Media quietly altered a page in chapter 296 online, and the impact text had to do with Endeavor. This change softens the discussion of Endeavor's career being over by making the chapter's civilian chapter more vague from the start.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Originally, the text on the page read as "His career's finished for sure" and "Maybe he'll move abroad. With what money? He'd better have a statement ready about all this tomorrow!" This text seems to directly imply that Endeavor's pro hero status has been shredded and his only recourse is to flee the country.

However, the new text reads much differently. Instead, the civilian chatter reads as, "Maybe this time it's all over" and "Let's move abroad. We don't have the money," before the bit about Endeavor releasing a statement repeats. This edit might be small, but it definitely sets a different tone for Endeavor. The hero could still rally the public's support in this version, but the question stands whether Endeavor wants to make amends in light of Dabi's revelation. After all, Endeavor is reeling after being told about his eldest child's fate, so the pro hero might want to hang up his suit and pursue Dabi without any strings attached.

What do you think about this translation redo? Do you think Endeavor's career is over or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.