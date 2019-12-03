My Hero Academia Fans Spot Another Possible Tie Between Toya and Dabi

If you are in need of a good fan-theory, then all you need to do is wade into the My Hero Academia fandom. The popular series has made millions of fans to date, and they are all eager to guess what’s next for the franchise. And thanks to a recent manga update, fans think they’ve found even more evidence for a theory involving Dabi and the Todoroki Clan.

For those who do not know, the My Hero Academia fandom has put lots of effort into their theory about Dabi and the Todoroki Clan. Over the years, fans have found plenty of evidence which suggests the League of Villains baddie might be Shoto’s oldest brother. As of late, the manga has made even more ties between the pair, and it might have done so last week.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans saw Endeavor unload his feelings upon Natsu. His older son has held a grudge against him for years, and Endeavor said he is doing his best to be worthy of forgiveness. In fact, Endeavor said he never meant to neglect the kids and feels responsible for Toya’s death. As you can guess, this admission infuriated Natsu who spat back with this response:

“you ever stop and think about the families who gotta live with that loss?!” what if dabi was actually talking about how touya’s de4th effected his siblings while thinking about what snatch said pic.twitter.com/FDOqGzOzO9 — ceo of dabihawks (@fioresacros) December 1, 2019

“So what? Toya has always told me everything. It’ll be a cold day in hell before I forgive you. Because I’m not as caring as Shoto.”

Clearly, Natsu is far from over Toya’s death. The loss weighs upon him frequently, and it will forever keep him from reconciling with his old man. This grief feels fresh to Natsu, and it is a feeling which Dabi seems to know. During the manga’s last arc, the villain was asked if he ever thought about the families who must live on after the loss of a loved one.

To the surprise of fans, the line resonated real hard with Dabi who said he “overthought things and kinda snapped.” It seems the villain has some hangups about loss as well, and fans are beginning to wonder if Dabi’s overthinking had to do with him possibly wondering how Natsu and his other siblings are faring in the wake of his supposed death. That is, should it wind up being that Dabi really is Toya Todoroki after all.

