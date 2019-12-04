My Hero Academia Sees Endeavor Open Up About His Son’s Death

My Hero Academia isn’t the kind of series to answer things all at once. For some time now, the manga has kept fans guessing about a certain Todoroki. Confirmation did come through that Shoto’s oldest brother Toya died some time ago, and it turns out the middle brother blames Endeavor for the whole ordeal. Now, the pro hero is speaking up on the accusation, and it seems Endeavor doesn’t necessarily disagree with it.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia went live with a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Endeavor. The hero has been busy teaching Izuku along with a few others about the ins and outs of the job. Things got crazy when a villain kidnapped Endeavor’s son Natsu in a sort of a suicide ploy, but the boy was saved.

And thanks to the jarring incident, Endeavor was pushed into discussing his feelings out of nowhere.

After Natsu is saved, Endeavor is left kneeling before his son with fear clearly written on his face. The older man apologized for not being quick enough to save Natsu immediately because he did not want to intimidate the boy.

“Natsu, believe it or not, I was never trying to neglect any of you. But all I could do was blame others and dodge responsibility. With Toya too, I might as well have killed him myself!”

This little comment was not met well by Natsu, but it gives fans more insight into Toya. Endeavor seems to pin his oldest son’s death on himself, but he says he “might as well” have killed the boy. There is clearly more to tragedy than meets the eye, so fans are hoping My Hero Academia will share more details about Toya’s fate before too long.

