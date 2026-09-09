9 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Isekai Returns for New English Dub Release

A major Isekai franchise has finally returned for a new season of episodes after nine long years, and Crunchyroll has now kicked off its English dub release for the comeback. Crunchyroll has been rounding out the final wave of episodes for the Summer 2026 anime slate through the course of the rest of the month, and that also includes the start of some of the most anticipated new English dub releases in their schedule too. But there’s been one English dub return that fans have been (technically) waiting nearly a decade for.

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Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil finally made its long awaited comeback with Season 2 of the anime this Summer, and fans had waited nine years since the end of the first season for that to happen. But while it has been airing the Japanese language release, fans of the English dub had been having to wait for their chance to see it all in action. Thankfully that’s no longer the case as Crunchyroll has officially kicked off the English dub release for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 on Wednesday, September 9th.

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

The English dub release for Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will be officially kicking off its run with Crunchyroll on September 9th with its premiere episode, and new episodes will then be streaming with the platform on a weekly basis. It also features a returning cast from the first season (which is even more impressive considering how long it’s been since that debut season) with the likes of Monica Rial as Tanya Degurechaff, Jeannie Tirado as Viktoriya Ivanova Serebryakov, Jason Douglas as Hans, J. Michael Tatum as Erich, Barry Yandell as Loria, David Matranga as William, Tia Ballard as Mary Sue and more.

The first season of the anime series originally came to an end back in 2017, so it’s great to see the show making its return for these new episodes after all this time. Saga of Tanya the Evil has remained one of Kadokawa’s main Isekai pillars through the decade, however, as it was seen in the Isekai Quartet crossover. That show ended up being such a hit that it had multiple seasons and even a feature film release of its own. But this is a proper return for the main series at last.

What to Know for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 made its debut this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and unfortunately won’t be sticking around for much longer. Like many of the other new anime releases that made their premieres this Summer, Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 is only a single cour of episodes that will be wrapping up through the rest of the month. It’s to make room for the new wave of anime coming this October.

It might have been nearly a decade since the release of the first season, but the original production staff all made their return for the new episodes. Tanya is getting closer to eventually taking her revenge on the god that put her in this war torn world, and it’s only getting much more complicated from here. Make sure to check it all out with Crunchyroll now that the English dub has kicked off.