Crunchyroll Confirms U.S. Release Date for Demon Slayer Studio’s Next Big Movie – Watch Trailer

It’s been over a year since Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle released its first installment, but the animation studio has yet to confirm any updates on the upcoming movies. The Infinity Castle Arc will be adapted in a trilogy movie series, but fans still await a release window or even the first look at the second part. In the meantime, the studio has its hands full with the upcoming movie, Witch on the Holy Night. Ufotable is one of the biggest animation studios in Japan, and its popularity skyrocketed after Demon Slayer. The studio is known for its stunning visuals and fluid animation scenes, which is all the more reason Witch on the Holy Night is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

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The movie is based on a visual novel developed and published by Type-Moon. Ufotable has been working on this movie for quite some time now, and it was previously announced that the anime will hit the Japanese theatres on November 20th, 2026. As revealed in a press release, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the movie to the theatres starting on January 29th, 2027, in the U.S. and Canada.

Witch on the Holy Night Will Premiere Outside of Japan in 2027

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Crunchyroll also revealed a new trailer to confirm the international theatrical release date. The anime won’t take long before hitting the international theatres. Aside from the release date for fans in the U.S. and Canada, Crunchyroll also revealed a release schedule for other regions as well. Additional international theatre dates are listed below.

January 21 – Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

January 26 – Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

January 27 – France, Belgium, Switzerland (French-speaking)

January 28 – Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Central America, Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Australia, New Zealand.

January 29 – United States, Canada, United Kingdom & Ireland, Finland, Poland, Sweden, India

February 5 – Spain, Kazakhstan

The anime hasn’t revealed a streaming date so far. However, since Crunchyroll has announced the acquisition and the theatrical dates, we can also expect the movie to land on the platform in the second half of 2027.

What Is Witch on the Holy Night About?

©Kinoko Nasu, TYPE-MOON / Aniplex, Notes, ufotable

This anticipated movie is based on an original story written by Kinoko Nasu, the creator of the Garden of Sinners and the Fate franchise. The story is set in the 1980s, the earliest period in the Type-Moon timeline. An old mansion tucked in a corner of Misaki Town is rumored to be the home of a witch, where Aoko learns sorcery from Alice Kuonji. When mysterious intruders disrupt the bounded field in the peaceful town, the girls have no choice but to investigate the reason behind it.

However, they didn’t expect to be discovered by an ordinary boy who soon gets entangled in the world of magic. The movie serves as the sequel to Tsukihime, centering around the backstory of Shiki Tohno’s master, Aoko Aozaki.