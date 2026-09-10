Gachiakuta Confirms Hiatus Will Continue With Disappointing Update

Gachiakuta has become a breakout hit for Kei Urana and Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine thanks to the recent release of the anime adaptation from Studio Bones. The series’ art style, which has been heavily influenced by popular streetwear and industrial utility fashion blended with its grungy post-apocalyptic world has made Gachiakuta stand out compared to its contemporaries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, despite its rise to mainstream popularity in the last year, Weekly Shonen Magazine and Kodansha have made an official announcement that the manga would be going on an indefinite hiatus following the release of Chapter 173 on August 4, 2026, with no official return date for the release of Chapter 174 in sight.

Kodansha Has Officially Announced Gachiakuta‘s Break Will Be Longer Than Fans Had Hoped

Courtesy of Kodansha

In an official post made by Weekly Shonen Magazine and Kodansha’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, Gachiakuta is taking an official hiatus, with no official return date being announced. From the translated version of the post, once the magazine and Urana decide on a release date for Chapter 174, Kodansha will release a public update for fans. Details regarding why Gachiakuta is going on hiatus are widely unknown, however, there’s been a great deal of speculation as to why Kei Urana may have chosen to take a break from the series. On Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s official website, they describe the hiatus with the phrase “作者取材のため,” or “due to author’s research” in English, which is commonly used when a mangaka is taking time to do real-world research for specific story elements.

GACHIAKUTA is currently on hiatus.

The return date will be announced once it has been decided.

Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for GACHIAKUTA! https://t.co/dUPrtljWpf — K MANGA (@KMANGA_KODANSHA) September 8, 2026

Other popular manga series have taken similar breaks in the past, including massive series like One Piece, in which Eiichiro Oda has gone on numerous month-long research breaks, and Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, wherein Hirohiko Araki will take trips to different countries and towns he intends to reference in future story arcs. While the news of Gachiakuta‘s break is deeply disappointing, fans should be hopeful that Kei Urana comes back to the series with fresh ideas on where to take the story next.

Where To Read & Watch Gachiakuta In The Meantime

Courtesy of Bones

While Gachiakuta‘s hiatus is unfortunate for fans who have been keeping up with the series week-to-week, for those interested in getting caught up with the series, there truly is no better time to see what fans are so excited about. For manga readers, Gachiakuta is published in English directly through Kodansha, and as of writing there are 11-volumes available to read physically or digitally, with Volume 12 set to release on September 22, 2026.

For those wanting to dive straight into the anime adaptation from Studio Bones, Season 1 is currently available for streaming through Crunchyroll. Gachiakuta‘s 24-episode first season adapts up to Chapter 87 of the original manga. , however, as of writing, it has not been announced when the new season will be set to air.