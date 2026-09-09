Crunchyroll Reveals New Contender for Solo Leveling’s Crown in 2027 – Watch Trailer

Crunchyroll has revealed a new major anime adaptation that’s coming for Solo Leveling‘s crown in 2027, and the first trailer for it is showing off what fans can hope to see. Korean webcomic adaptations have been getting much bigger in scope over the last decade as following a few key successes, fans have seen breakout franchises like Solo Leveling completely take over the world. This has resulted in all sorts of new anime releases taking on the biggest webcomic hits, and they’re all coming for Solo Leveling‘s place at the top.

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Shin Noah and Bill K.’s SSS-Class Revival Hunter has been one Korean webcomic series that fans have really been hoping to see get its own TV anime adaptation soon, and now it’s been confirmed to be in the works. A new anime adaptation for the series is now scheduled for a launch next year, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the anime when it hits. You can check out the first look at the SSS-Class Revival Hunter anime below with its first teaser trailer and poster.

SSS-Class Revival Hunter Anime Announced for 2027 With Crunchyroll

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SSS-Class Revival Hunter will be making its debut sometime in January 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule next year, but no concrete release date for the anime has yet to be revealed as of this time. But it will be exclusively streaming worldwide with Crunchyroll excluding Asia, with availability in the Indian subcontinent, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The first details for the anime’s production have been revealed as well with Hiroaki Sakurai directing the series for STUDIO fu.

It’s also been revealed that Sayuri Oba will be providing the scripts for the series, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu will be providing the character designs. The main duo has been revealed in this teaser as well as Takeo Otsuka will be leading the voice cast as the protagonist Gongja Kim, and Satoshi Hino will be the Sword Emperor. Thankfully it does seem different than Solo Leveling as while it deals with Hunters seeking glory and riches, and a main character who has a rare skill, this one starts out with the main character needing to die before he can activate that power.

What Is SSS-Class Revival Hunter About?

© “SSS-Class Revival Hunter” Production Committee

If you wanted to go and check out the original webcomic series that it’s based on, you can now find SSS-Class Revival Hunter available with platforms like Tapas and KakaoPage. Originally making its debut back in 2020, there have been over 150 chapters of the original series released at this point and that gives the anime quite a long runway for its own adaptation. And like Solo Leveling‘s Sun Jinwoo, Gongja Kim starts out at the bottom rung of the ladder as a weak, F-rank Hunter. Seeing the exploits of the top fighters like the Flame Emperor, Gongja finds his own way to the top.

There’s a rare S-rank skill that he can unlock, but unfortunately he needs to die in order to activate it. This is a different route than Jinwoo (who finds his ability to rank up at the brink of death), and starts things off on a darker foot. With Solo Leveling seemingly going to not come back to screens until sometime after 2027 with its new movie project, SSS-Class Revival Hunter could be the perfect show to scratch the itch in the meantime.