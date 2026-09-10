Major HIDIVE Isekai Reveals New Look at Season 2 Return After 4 Years

Ahead of its long-awaited return to the seasonal anime circuit, Reincarnated as a Sword just dropped a brand-new key visual of the series’ protagonists Fran and Teacher with a stunning updated design and a small sneak peek at what fans can expect when the anime begins airing in October 2026. Reincarnated as a Sword, as the title suggests, follows an individual from the real world after being transported to a fantasy world as they’re reborn as a sentient magic sword. While he retains most of his memories of being a human, Teacher is unable to move on his own, but quickly learns that he’s able to grow stronger by absorbing magic crystals that live inside of this new world’s monster population.

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Eventually, a young cat girl named Fran comes across Teacher and the two begin adventuring together as Fran searches to overcome her tragic past and restore the honor of the Black Cat clan, something that Teacher is more than willing to help provide.

Despite Its 4 Year Hiatus, Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 Is an Exciting New Adventure

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Reincarnated as a Sword stands out from other isekai series by having its protagonist exist as a sentient weapon. It isn’t played up as a gag to hinder the character in anyway, instead, Teacher’s character arc and continual growth throughout the series beautifully reflects Fran’s internal strength and development as the external driving force of the story. Season 1 ended in a relatively comfortable spot, with Fran and Teacher finishing the events of the Dungeon-Clearing arc and preparing to set out on a new adventure after a successful raid.

Season 2, which will be included in 2026’s seasonal anime lineup this fall will be adapting the Floating Island arc and Speedrun arc from the original light novels, taking Fran and Teacher to a high-altitude environment where they’ll have to adapt their abilities to survive. While the official episode count for the new season hasn’t been revealed just yet, Season 1 of the anime had a 12-episode run, with this season likely following the same trajectory for pacing.

Where To Read & Watch Reincarnated as a Sword

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For those looking to get caught up on Reincarnated as a Sword before Season 2 drops in October, the complete first season can be found on HIDIVE, with episodes also being available through Amazon Prime Video for users with a subscription to HIDIVE. For diehard fans of Fran and Teacher, Japan will be premiering the second season early, on September 30, 2026 through ABEMA. The standard release, and subsequent simulcast in the west will begin on October 7, 2026, releasing weekly on Wednesdays.

For fans interested in the original light novels by Yuu Tanaka, the series currently has 19-volumes available and is published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment, who handles the localization and publication of the light novel and manga adaptations for the series. The physical release can be found in retailers like Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Amazon.