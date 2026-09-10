One Piece Teases Big Dub Updates Are Coming Very Soon

One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc is all set for another hiatus after releasing this year’s episodes. Last year, the anime adapted a seasonal schedule for the first time since its debut in 1999. The anime has always had a weekly schedule, which severely impacted the pacing and the animation. However, ever since the Wano Country Saga, the animation quality has been considerably impressive, and it keeps getting better with each arc. In order to allow a healthier schedule for the animators, the studio confirmed that the anime will release only 26 episodes each year. The final episode for this year is only a few days away, but the anime will return with English dub episodes soon enough.

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Crunchyroll confirmed that the anime will be kicking off its English, Spanish, and Portuguese dub release beginning later this October. However, that’s not all; the anime also has major plans for next month. The official X handle of Toei Animation confirmed that One Piece will take the stage during this year’s New York Comic Con, an annual pop culture convention. The panel will be held on October 9th, 2026 at 12:45 PM EDT at Empire Stage. The English voices behind Luffy (Colleen Clinkenbeard), Brook and Scopper Gaban (Ian Sinclair), and Loki (Matthew David Rudd) will be hosting the panel to discuss what’s next in the Elbaph Arc. They will also be sharing exclusive content for fans during the convention.

When Is One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc Ending?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Elbaph Arc is still ongoing in the manga, which means the anime won’t be concluding it anytime soon. With the change in schedule, the anime will take even longer to catch up with the manga. On the bright side, thanks to this, One Piece will be releasing its first-ever canon movie next year to adapt the God Valley flashback.

Details on the movie haven’t been revealed yet, but the hype is already intense considering it’s going to feature some of the best moments in the series so far. Additionally, the anime will go on hiatus after releasing Episode 1180 on September 27th, 2026. The return date for next year’s episodes hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can expect an update after the broadcast of Episode 1180.

What’s Happening in One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc?

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

The Elbaph Arc takes the Straw Hat Pirates to the fabled land of the Giants, where they meet even more powerful opponents. Following the Egghead Incident Arc, the crew barely managed to escape to Elbaph but ran into even more trouble when the Holy Knights showed up. This is the first time the anime has officially introduced the members except for the Supreme Commander Saint Figarland Garling, who debuted in the Egghead Incident Arc.

The anime also proved the famous Shanks’ evil twin theory was true, but there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. The Holy Knights have already commenced an attack on the island, and it’s going to get much worse from here on out. We can also expect Episode 1180 to end on a massive cliffhanger as the anime prepares for more surprises for fans next year.