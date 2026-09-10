Major Shonen Jump Anime Hit Confirms Season 2 Return Date – Watch Trailer

The exciting Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, and it’s going to be the biggest quarter of the year. With the return of Black Clover and The Apothecary Diaries, the season is already packed with exciting shows to keep fans entertained for the rest of the year. Among the sequels this season, one of them includes a beloved Shonen Jump anime, which is all set for its return next month. Written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira, Mission: Yozakura Family began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2019 and gained attention for its wholesome family dynamic as it blends action and comedy into the story. The manga released an anime adaptation in 2024, gaining further popularity for its story.

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While it wasn’t among the biggest anime debuts of the year, the series gained enough recognition to get renewed for a second season. The anime is all set to return with Part 2 of the second season on October 11th as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. The sequel was already confirmed to be released this year, and now that September is already here, the official X handle of the anime locked down the release date. The anime also shared a brand new trailer featuring all the information you need to know before watching the second part of Season 2.

What to Expect From Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 Part 2

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The first part of Season 2 was released in April this year as part of the Spring 2026 anime lineup. It aired 12 episodes until June 2026, so we can expect the same episode count for the second part as well. The anime will begin streaming internationally on Hulu, but so far, we can only expect the subbed episodes. The release date of the English dub episodes will be revealed at a later date, most likely around next month when the anime returns with new episodes.

Season 2 hasn’t revealed any changes in the cast and crew, so Takahiro Nakatsugawa will be returning as the director for this season as well. Additionally, Mirai Minato will be handling the scripts, while Mirai Minato is responsible for the character designs. The voice actors will also return for this season as well and the voices behind any new characters will be revealed in the same episode as the character’s debut.

What’s Happening in Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2?

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While the manga has already reached its conclusion in 2025, the anime has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The first part of Season 2 adapted the Silver Rank Exam Arc. It also introduced the Kawashita Interrogation Arc, but ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving several unanswered questions.

The arc is only seven chapters long, so the second part will wrap it up within the first couple of episodes. Additionally, the story will move on to the Yozakura Roots Arc, where the characters find a completely different Yozakura family. The upcoming episodes will completely turn the story around with more excitement and chaos than ever.