My Hero Academia Creator Teases Surprising New Fact About the Story's Ending

My Hero Academia is one of the most ambitious series being published in Shonen Jump these days, and it shows something fierce. Whether you're a new or old fan, the series has put its readers through enough drama and action to satisfy the most ravenous appetites. As the series begins its long trek to the end, all eyes on are the creator Kohei Horikoshi to see what happens next, and a new interview has given fans some surprising news in that regard.

Not long ago, Jump Giga did an interview with Horikoshi, and it was there the artist spoke candidly about his recent work. The artist has been busy as of late with the new My Hero Academia exhibition, and that's not to mention the manga. The story's final act began some weeks ago, and Horikoshi says his original ending for the series hasn't changed one bit.

During the chat, Horikoshi was asked if he has decided on an ending already. It was there the artist said he knows how My Hero Academia will end, and he has known it for a long time.

"The path to [the ending] has been longer than I initially expected, but the main elements that I've decided before starting the series are still the same," he said.

This comment is surprising, to be honest, and it only takes a bit of research to find out why. If you have checked out the anime's movies, you will be familiar with My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. This movie has a truly epic finale, and Horikoshi said back in the day the ending was inspired by his original finale plans. Now, it seems like Horikoshi might have had several ideas in mind for the ending, and he has found the finale he wants to use for real. But with so much more story to cover, it sounds like the artist has a long way to go before this ending goes public.

If you want to catch up on the My Hero Academia as it stands, you can find the manga in stores or online thanks to Viz Media's digital vault. The anime is currently airing its fifth season, and you can find the show streaming on Funimation, Hulu, or Crunchyroll.

