My Hero Academia Teaser Confirms Manga’s Return to Heroes

My Hero Academia has a huge world to explore, so fans know juggling its characters is an ordeal. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has done well to keep the series’ characters in play at strategic times, and the manga has put a big priority on villains as of late. But fans should not worry about Class 1-A for much longer!

As it turns out, My Hero Academia is ready to revisit Izuku Midoriya, and it will do so real soon.

Recently, the manga put out its latest chapter through Shonen Jump, and it was in this new issue fans got a big arc update. Fan-translator Aitaikimochi turned around the tease to international fans, and it confirms My Hero Academia is ready to shift back to its heroes.

“While the League of Villains were fighting against the Meta Liberation Army, what were the heroes doing,” the teaser for chapter 240 asks.

Though fans are curious, there is no clarification on who these heroes in question may be. Plenty hope Class 1-A is being talked about, but these heroes would always be professional ones like Mt. Lady or even Endeavor. After all, the manga’s latest arc was an explosive one which involved the decimation of an entire town; There is no doubt Pro Heroes would be tasked with investigating the big to-do. Now, it seems fans will have to wait until next week for clarification on the manga’s next arc, and My Hero Academia fans are hopeful Deku will have some role in it.

